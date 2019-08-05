Nico Tortorella Joins Walking Dead Spinoff — Will He Leave Younger?

RELATED STORIES Preacher Final Season Premiere Recap: It's the End of the Whirl as We Know It

It may not have a title yet, but The Walking Dead‘s upcoming second spinoff continues to grow by the day. In addition to the show’s previously announced cast, Younger‘s Nico Tortorella will also star in the new series, which is set to premiere sometime in 2020, our sister site Deadline reports.

Tortorella’s character, Felix, is described as “an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.”

And here’s more good news: Deadline reports that Tortorella’s role on the Walking Dead spinoff will not conflict with their current gig as Josh on Younger, which was recently renewed by TV Land for a seventh season.

This new Walking Dead spinoff will “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.” Several of the show’s cast members — including Alexa Mansour (as Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Hal Cumpston (Silas) and Aliyah Royale (Iris) — were featured in a cryptic teaser released by AMC last week.

In addition to Younger, Tortorella’s previous TV credits include roles on MTV’s Eye Candy, Fox’s The Following and Freeform (then ABC Family)’s Make It or Break It.

Your thoughts on Tortorella joining the world of The Walking Dead? Drop ’em in a comment below.