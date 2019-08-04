Katy Keene: Lucy Hale-Led Riverdale Spinoff Drops First Full-Length Trailer

RELATED STORIES Riverdale EP Teases Katy Keene Crossovers: Who's Likely to Visit?

Riverdale transplant Josie McCoy touches down in the Big Apple in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming spinoff Katy Keene.

Launching at midseason, Katy Keene — which takes place five years after Riverdale — stars Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale as the eponymous fashion designer and Archie Comics character, who welcomes aspiring musician Josie (Ashleigh Murray) as her new roommate. “Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Saving Hope‘s Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez — and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Penny Dreadful‘s Jonny Beauchamp),” per the official logline. “While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”

The above trailer also introduces Katy’s boyfriend, aspiring boxer KO Kelly (Make It or Break It‘s Zane Holtz), and Alexander Cabot (Scream Queens‘ Lucien Laviscount), a record label CEO who crosses paths with Josie and offers her a chance to make her dreams come true.

In addition to Katy Keene, The CW’s midseason slate includes DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and the final season of The 100.

