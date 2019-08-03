TCA Awards: Fleabag Dominates With 3 Trophies; Better Call Saul, Russian Doll, Michelle Williams Also Snag Major Wins

RELATED STORIES Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones' Epic Record, Rent's 'Live' Eligibility, a Pop'd Cherry and Lots More Fun Facts

Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s global takeover continued in earnest late Saturday, with the Brit auteur’s tragicomic Amazon series Fleabag dominating the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards with three trophies, including best comedy series, best comedic performer (for Waller-Bridge) and the coveted Program of the Year. Waller-Bridge, who in addition to being Fleabag‘s titular star also is the show’s creator/writer/EP, was on hand for the non-televised ceremony, which was hosted by Desus & Mero. (Could a Fleabag Emmy sweep be next?)

Waller-Bridge has previously stated that Fleabag‘s now-TCA award winning second season would serve as the series’ swan song. However, Amazon boss Jennifer Salke last week left the door slightly ajar for a Season 3, telling reporters, “Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show [to us], or anything else she wants to do. I mean, I’m forever the optimist, so I remain always hopeful until it’s really over.”

Other noteworthy TCA winners included AMC’s Better Call Saul (best drama series), Michelle Williams (best dramatic performer for FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon), Netflix’s Russian Doll (best new program), Chernobyl (best limited series or movie), HBO’s Michael Jackson exposé Leaving Neverland (best news/information program) and Netflix’s Queer Eye (best reality show).

On the legacy awards front, HBO’s Deadwood received the annual Heritage Award, in “recognition of the groundbreaking series’ rich characters, authentic landscape, engaging stories, and painstaking attention to detail — blending fact and fiction to craft a unique viewing experience that completely redefined the Western genre for a modern audience.” Deadwood creator David Milch, meanwhile, was honored with the TCA’s Career Achievement Award.

All told, Amazon and HBO were the top winners with three awards apiece, followed by two wins for Netflix.

The complete winners list is below.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul — WINNER

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Billy Porter, Pose

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag — WINNER

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Bill Hader, Barry

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Chernobyl — WINNER

Deadwood: The Movie

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Dead to Me

The Other Two

Pose

Russian Doll — WINNER

Succession

What We Do in the Shadows

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Chernobyl

Fleabag — WINNER

Game of Thrones

Pose

Russian Doll

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes

America To Me

Leaving Neverland — WINNER

Our Planet

The Rachel Maddow Show

Surviving R. Kelly

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show

Making It

Nailed It!

Queer Eye — WINNER

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Arthur — WINNER

Carmen Sandiego

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Muppet Babies

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

I Think You Should Leave

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

David Milch

HERITAGE AWARD

Deadwood, HBO