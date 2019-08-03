TCA Awards: Fleabag Dominates With 3 Trophies; Better Call Saul, Russian Doll, Michelle Williams Also Snag Major Wins

Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s global takeover continued in earnest late Saturday, with the Brit auteur’s tragicomic Amazon series Fleabag dominating the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards with three trophies, including best comedy series, best comedic performer (for Waller-Bridge) and the coveted Program of the Year. Waller-Bridge, who in addition to being Fleabag‘s titular star also is the show’s creator/writer/EP, was on hand for the non-televised ceremony, which was hosted by Desus & Mero. (Could a Fleabag Emmy sweep be next?)
Waller-Bridge has previously stated that Fleabag‘s now-TCA award winning second season would serve as the series’ swan song. However, Amazon boss Jennifer Salke last week left the door slightly ajar for a Season 3, telling reporters, “Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show [to us], or anything else she wants to do. I mean, I’m forever the optimist, so I remain always hopeful until it’s really over.”
Other noteworthy TCA winners included AMC’s Better Call Saul (best drama series), Michelle Williams (best dramatic performer for FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon), Netflix’s Russian Doll (best new program), Chernobyl (best limited series or movie), HBO’s Michael Jackson exposé Leaving Neverland (best news/information program) and Netflix’s Queer Eye (best reality show).
On the legacy awards front, HBO’s Deadwood received the annual Heritage Award, in “recognition of the groundbreaking series’ rich characters, authentic landscape, engaging stories, and painstaking attention to detail — blending fact and fiction to craft a unique viewing experience that completely redefined the Western genre for a modern audience.” Deadwood creator David Milch, meanwhile, was honored with the TCA’s Career Achievement Award.
All told, Amazon and HBO were the top winners with three awards apiece, followed by two wins for Netflix.
The complete winners list is below.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul — WINNER
The Good Fight
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Succession
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Billy Porter, Pose
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag — WINNER
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Bill Hader, Barry
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Chernobyl — WINNER
Deadwood: The Movie
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Dead to Me
The Other Two
Pose
Russian Doll — WINNER
Succession
What We Do in the Shadows
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Chernobyl
Fleabag — WINNER
Game of Thrones
Pose
Russian Doll
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
60 Minutes
America To Me
Leaving Neverland — WINNER
Our Planet
The Rachel Maddow Show
Surviving R. Kelly
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show
Making It
Nailed It!
Queer Eye — WINNER
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Arthur — WINNER
Carmen Sandiego
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Muppet Babies
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
I Think You Should Leave
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
David Milch
HERITAGE AWARD
Deadwood, HBO