RELATED STORIES Descendants 3: Did the Disney Channel Trilogy End on a High Note? Grade It!

Descendants 3: Did the Disney Channel Trilogy End on a High Note? Grade It! Andi Mack Series Finale: Who Came Clean? And Who Came Out? Grade It!

The premiere of Descendants 3 was a bittersweet event for Disney Channel viewers, as it featured one of the last on-camera performances of star Cameron Boyce, who died last month from an epileptic seizure. He was just 20 years old.

Following Friday’s broadcast, the network aired a two-minute tribute to the late performer, one that included footage from throughout his Disney career.

Prior to portraying Carlos — son of 101 Dalmations‘ Cruella de Vil — in the Descendants franchise, Boyce spent four seasons starring opposite Debby Ryan on the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie. He also made appearances on shows like Good Luck Charlie, Austin & Ally, Liv and Maddie, and Jessie‘s spinoff Bunk’d.

Prior to Friday’s premiere, Descendants stars Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson — along with director Kenny Ortega — sat down with ABC News to discuss Boyce’s legacy in an emotional interview that aired earlier this week:

The Cameron Boyce Foundation was established shortly after the actor’s death. Per its official mission statement, the foundation “provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Hit PLAY on Disney Channel’s tribute to Boyce above, then drop a comment with your own thoughts below. How will you remember the Descendants star?