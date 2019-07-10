Cameron Boyce Remembered Fondly by Michelle Obama and More as Disney Star's Family Confirms Cause of Death

RELATED STORIES Jessie's Peyton List Mourns TV Brother Cameron Boyce: 'Heaven Has Gained a Beautiful Soul'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is adding her voice to the chorus of people honoring Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died on July 6 at the age of 20.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project — enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” Obama posted to Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.”

Additional tributes to the late Disney star continue to roll in from his co-stars, including Descendants‘ Dove Cameron, who posted an emotional series of video responses to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Boyce’s family, the actor’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the statement continued.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, “a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.”

Boyce appeared as Luke Ross in all four seasons of the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, later starring in the network’s popular movie-musical franchise Descendants, whose final installment airs next month.