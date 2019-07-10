Cameron Boyce Remembered Fondly by Michelle Obama and More as Disney Star's Family Confirms Cause of Death

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is adding her voice to the chorus of people honoring Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died on July 6 at the age of 20.
“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project — enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” Obama posted to Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans.”
Additional tributes to the late Disney star continue to roll in from his co-stars, including Descendants‘ Dove Cameron, who posted an emotional series of video responses to her Instagram account on Tuesday.
According to a statement from Boyce’s family, the actor’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”
“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the statement continued.
An autopsy was performed Monday, but according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, “a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.”
Boyce appeared as Luke Ross in all four seasons of the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, later starring in the network’s popular movie-musical franchise Descendants, whose final installment airs next month.