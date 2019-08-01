RELATED STORIES Jane the Virgin EP on Meta Series Finale, Narrator's Identity and 'Jafael' Wedding

Jane the Virgin fans, don’t put away that tissue box just yet: After last night’s emotional series finale, CBS TV Studios has released a video of the show’s cast at their final table read. Needless to say, there are tears. Lots and lots of tears.

Among the finale moments glimpsed in the montage are — spoilers, obviously! — Rafael’s epiphany after discovering the truth about his biological parents, Petra trying to keep the wedding on track, and Jane and Raf’s teary vows. Star Gina Rodriguez also reads the cheeky, meta last scene in which Jane reveals that her book concludes with them making it into a telenovela. (And Mateo is the narrator!)

“I wanted the ending to be satisfying, warm. To be about saying goodbye to the audience and the characters,” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A. “I wanted the feeling of the finale to be like a warm hug. … I didn’t want to leave very much open-ended. I really wanted to end the story and have a happy audience feel like they were promised an ending, and this is it.”

