ABC’s latest addition is sure to have some viewers in their feelings. Actress and singer Keke Palmer is reportedly joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines’ Good Morning America spinoff Strahan & Sara as a full-time co-host, Page Six reports.

Already a frequent guest host, particularly during Haines’ recent maternity leave, Palmer has developed a solid connection with the show’s viewers, according to an insider, who adds, “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Last seen in VH1’s six-part Scream: Resurrection, Palmer also played memorable roles on Fox’s Star, Epix’s Berlin Station, Fox’s Scream Queens and Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Of course, we’ll always remember her as the titular vice president on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP.

Palmer’s career extends far beyond television. During the course of her career, Palmer has released two full-length studio albums, played the title role in Broadway’s Cinderella, and starred in a wide variety of films,

TVLine has reached out to ABC for comment. In the meantime, how do you feel about Palmer joining the Strahan & Sara family? And more importantly, how might the show squeeze Palmer’s (first or last) name into the title? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.