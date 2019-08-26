Strahan & Sara: Keke Palmer Officially Full-Time Co-Host, Program Renamed

RELATED STORIES GMA's Lara Spencer Apologizes On-Air for Mocking Prince George's Ballet Lessons: 'My Comment Was Stupid and Insensitive' (Watch Video)

Confirming weeks of speculation, Strahan & Sara guest host Keke Palmer on Monday was double-secret officially promoted to full-time co-host, alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

As such, the third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America has been retitled (wait for it) GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke — which frankly makes me worry I will be “lost” if I haven’t seen the first two GMAs :-/

Strahan and Haines “surprised” Palmer, an actress and singer, with the news on Monday’s show, as seen in the video below:

“Keke was so great. She came in this summer when I was on maternity leave,” Haines observed on Monday’s telecast. “We love Keke because she stepped up to the plate and joined our family and carried the ball.”

Last seen in VH1’s six-part Scream: Resurrection, Palmer has also played memorable roles on Fox’s Star, Epix’s Berlin Station, Fox’s Scream Queens and Showtime’s Masters of Sex. She also has released two full-length studio albums, played the title role in Broadway’s Cinderella, and starred in a variety of films.

When Page Six started the rumor of Palmer’s inevitable promotion back in July, when Haines was still on maternity leave, an insider opined to the gossip column, “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].” And yet many of the TVLine readers who have commented on Palmer’s recent guest hosting don’t seem to share that sentiment, contending that the once-cozy talker has become “crowded,” with the three co-hosts battling for air time.