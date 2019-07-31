Ratings: The Bachelorette Finale Surges vs. 2018, AGT Hits Season Lows

Part 2 of The Bachelorette: Hannah‘s whirlwind season finale on Tuesday night drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 rating, improving on Becca’s year-ago season ender by 10 and 17 percent and dominating the night in the demo. (Read recap.)
Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (7.9 mil/1.2) dropped 22 and 29 percent opposite stronger competition, hitting season lows but delivering Tuesday’s biggest audience. Bring the Funny (3.8 mil/0.7) in turn slipped 12 and 22 percent.
Elsewhere:
CBS | Love Island (2 mil/0.4) and Blood & Treasure (2.7 mil/0.3) were both steady week-to-week.
The CW | Pandora (560K/0.1) and The 100 (600K/0.2) were steady.
