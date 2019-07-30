Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Reveals Terrifying 'New World' Coming in 2020

How’s this for cryptic? AMC on Tuesday released a teaser trailer for its yet-untitled third Walking Dead series, in which the new crop of survivors — including Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Hal Cumpston (Silas) and Aliyah Royale (Iris) — preview the horrors to come in Spring 2020.

“There have been things going on in the Walking Dead universe since the very start of the story, all happening over all these years, in other places we haven’t seen, with people we haven’t seen — dead we haven’t seen,” the characters say in the video. “But we’ll see it all this spring. A new world of The Walking Dead.”

As previously reported, this new series will “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

This is the latest in a series of trailers to get Walking Dead fans excited about the future of the franchise; along with a first look at the original series’ upcoming 10th season (Michonne’s last!), we were also recently treated to confirmation of the Rick-centric Walking Dead movies, coming only to theaters.

Your thoughts on this second Walking Dead spinoff? Drop ’em in a comment below.