Walking Dead Movie Releases First Teaser Trailer: 'Rick Grimes Returns Only in Theaters' — Watch Video

Rick Grimes is planning a big (screen) return to the Walking Dead franchise. Following the zombie drama’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, AMC released a teaser for the first of three upcoming Rick-centric movies, which will be produced by TWD creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures.

“It’s not the beginning of the end, it’s the end of the beginning,” Andrew Lincoln said of Rick’s exit during a pre-taped interview on Talking Dead in Feb. 2018. “And I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista. And I’ve always been interested in what’s going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world. I want to know the meta of it all. And I suppose to be able to kind of touch upon that in a contained story for me is a very exciting proposition … Maybe it’s the start of a bigger story.”

As for what the movies will be about, your guess is as good as anyone’s. The 30-second teaser — which you can check out at the top of this post — simply features a helicopter flying towards a city skyline, while The Walking Dead‘s iconic theme song sets an ominous mood. The teaser then takes a page from the Avengers‘ playbook, telling us, “Rick Grimes returns… only in theaters.”

