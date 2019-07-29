The Man in the High Castle Team Talk Dimension-Hopping Final Season, Lament How 'the World Is Becoming Our Show'

The fact that you can hear The Man in the High Castle‘s young Nazis chanting the exact same phrases as real-life, present-day racist hordes do is as chilling as it is coincidental, the show’s cast and executive producers say.

“We did the ‘blood and soil’ before Charlottesville,” EP Isa Dick Hackett said, referring to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. During the violent event, white supremacists chanted Nazi slogans including the one that Hackett mentions, which Hitler youth cry during the Amazon drama’s Season 3 finale.

“The problem has been that stories would be workshopped in the writers’ room and then they’d have to take them out because they’d suddenly become too similar to what was happening in real life, and it would seem a bit on the nose,” star Rufus Sewell told TVLine. “That’s really scary, when you have to filter things out because they’re accidentally drawing parallels.”

Hackett and Sewell — along with cast members Jason O’Mara, Joel de la Fuente, Chelah Horsdal and Frances Turner, as well as EPs Daniel Percival and David Scarpa — stopped by for a sit-down at TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 interview suite. And don’t worry, we talked about plenty of more hopeful stuff, too, including Juliana’s whereabouts, Turner’s new character (and what she might mean for the resistance) and what we’ll learn about Kido’s softer side in the upcoming season.

Press PLAY on the video above for some Season 4 talk, then hit the comments with your thoughts!