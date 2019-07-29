Cristin Milioti to Star in Dark Comedy Series Made for Love at HBO Max

How I Met Your Mother alumna Cristin Milioti is about to tell a very different kind of love story.

The actress will lead Made for Love, an upcoming dark comedy at WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, TVLine has learned.

Based on Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel, Made for Love is described as a “dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge,” which illustrates “how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.”

Milioti will star in the project as Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her suffocating, 10-year marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire. But after she makes a run for it, Hazel discovers that her husband already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device — the Made for Love — in her brain. The chip allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel’s brain as she flees to her hometown to take refuge with her aging father. HBO Max's Upcoming TV Shows Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) will serve as Made for Love‘s showrunner, with S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Defenders) on board to direct and exec-produce. The half-hour project previously received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order at HBO Max.

In addition to HIMYM, Milioti’s TV credits include Fargo, The Mindy Project and Black Mirror. She’ll next appear in Amazon’s rom-com anthology Modern Love, which recently unveiled a premiere date and teaser trailer.