Modern Love: Amazon's Rom-Com Anthology Gets October Premiere

If you’re a sucker for a good rom-com, we have a feeling you’ll want to make a date with Amazon’s Modern Love this fall. The eight-episode anthology series will drop on Friday, Oct. 18, the streamer announced Saturday.

Inspired by the New York Times column and podcast of the same name, Modern Love will explore love “in all of its complicated and beautiful forms,” using standalone half-hour vignettes to bring some of the column’s most beloved stories to life.

And if Modern Love‘s logline doesn’t interest you, surely the stacked cast will: The star-studded ensemble includes Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), John Slattery (Mad Men), Julia Garner (Ozark), John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom) and Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror). Behind the camera, episode directors include Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum and Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan.

Amazon has also released a teaser trailer for the series, which offers fleeting clips of the eight upcoming installments. (And judging by the chilly vibe between Fey and Slattery’s characters, it seems not all of these love stories are so warm and fuzzy.)

Earlier on Saturday, the streaming platform unveiled a first look at Jack Ryan‘s second season, which will bring John Krasinski’s titular CIA officer on a harrowing mission in South America.

Take a look at the Modern Love teaser above, then tell us in the comments if you plan to watch the show.