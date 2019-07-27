RELATED STORIES Fleabag Season 3: Amazon Boss 'Hoping' Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Reconsider Ending Series

There’s barely any dialogue in the first teaser for Jack Ryan‘s second season — but there’s more than enough chase scenes and explosions to fill the silence.

Season 2 of the Amazon drama will take John Krasinski’s titular CIA officer to South America, where he plans to investigate a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. But when his investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the Venezuelan president launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission to take down the president’s nefarious plot.

The minute-long promo, embedded above, gives us a taste of the chaotic journey that awaits Jack in the upcoming episodes, including shoot-outs, skydives and a few daring jumps off of skyscrapers, for good measure. (And furtive glances. So many furtive glances.)

Jack Ryan — which has already been renewed for a third season — will add a few new players in its sophomore year, including Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as formidable agent Harriet “Harry” Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as CIA field officer Mike November, both of whom appear in the teaser above.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for Jack Ryan‘s second season. Check out the full teaser trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!