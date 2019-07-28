Euphoria Recap: Urine Trouble

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel Weighs In on Final Season Backlash: 'You Can't Ask for Receipts on Art'

Just when I think I can’t possibly get more worried about the wacked-out little cherubs on Euphoria, they make yet another bad decision, and I start to seriously doubt my desire to bring children into this world.

In other words: It’s any given Sunday night in the Roots household.

This week’s episode finds Rue deeply depressed, Jules on the road, Cassie preggers, Kat nude and Nate being his authentically vile self — oh, and wearing glitter. Read on for the highlights of “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed.”

CASSIE’S STORY | “Cassie’s dad was handsome, the kind of handsome that made people treat him differently,” Rue voiceovers, and we watch as Cassie’s childhood goes from ice skating lessons and princess parties to listening to her parents fight. When her dad took off right before ninth grade started, possibly because her mom had cheated on him, Rue says, Cassie started to think about how maybe her parents just weren’t right for each other.

It get worse: When her dad drank and fell asleep behind the wheel one night, his car swerved into the path of a Mac truck. He was prescribed narcotics and eventually became an addict who showed up in the middle of the night and asked Cassie to let him into the house so he could steal some silver to support his habit. So she did. “She also never saw her dad again,” Rue tells us.

Cassie has fallen in love with everyone she’s ever dated, Rue adds, despite the fact that most of them badgered her into making a sex tape or sending nudes or whatever. Even with McKay, she’d made mistakes, Rue says. “But they weren’t big ones. They weren’t the kind of thing you couldn’t come back from.”

Cut to Cassie, in tears, holding a pregnancy test.

ON THE CASE | Rue is depressed. How depressed? So depressed she’s bingeing Love Island and hasn’t gotten out of bed, not even to pee, in way too long. “But I wasn’t the only one feeling down,” she says. Turns out, Jules skipped school for a full week after Halloween and stopped responding to Rue’s texts. So Rue channels a TV police detective and, with Lexi as her sidekick, lays out how it doesn’t make sense that Tyler Clarkson is taking the rap for choking Maddy. She’s starting to put together that maybe Nate was Jules’ “Tyler” and that maybe there’s something more going on here. But the conclusion a manic Rue comes to is that Jules fell for Nate… and we all know that’s not the case.

When she comes down from the mania, Rue falls into the depression we saw earlier. The only time she leaves her room, she runs into Rick (hi, Nat Faxon!), her mom’s boyfriend, and tells him to eff himself when he mentions Jules. When her appalled mom demands that she apologize, Rue says, “What I really meant to say is my mom can do better and I hate seeing you sit in the chair my dad sat in.”

Wondering whether she’s bipolar or not, Rue approaches Fezco to see if he’ll use his gun to scare Nate. He’s not into the plan, and when he gets a text from Mouse (that scary druglord that made Rue take fentanyl), he is deadly serious when he demands that she stay in the room with his comatose mother while Mouse is in the house. And she does… until Fezco’s mother’s pill bottles start talking to her. Then she can’t handle the temptation and tiptoes out behind Mouse’s back, much to Fezco’s extreme ire.

Cassie calls her girls — Maddy, Lexi, Kat and BB — for a meeting. She wants to be honest with McKay about kissing Daniel at the carnival and the Halloween party. As Kat thinks back to the party, we see that she and Daniel did, indeed, have sex that night. And after, when she notes that she always thought she’d lose her virginity to him, he wonders what she’s talking about. She reminds him that they dated in sixth grade and WAIT CASSIE’S DANIEL IS KAT’S DANIEL? My mind is blown. Anyway, the meeting blows up when Maddy lights into Kat for being a terrible friend, and Kat stalks out and winds up walking home as she cries.

Cal knows something funky went down in order for Nate to get off scot-free in the matter of Maddy’s near-strangling. “I admire what it took, I just hope it didn’t teach you the wrong lesson,” Cal says. Nate says nothing, just goes in his room and slams the door.

Meanwhile, Jules finally makes contact with Rue and says she’s going to visit a friend from her old school. When she gets there, the friend quizzes Jules on her new friends and such. “I’m not exactly in the best place,” she says. “I came here so I wouldn’t have to think about it.” So they hang out with another of the friend’s friends, smoke up and talk about Jules’ transition. “If I can conquer men, then I can conquer femininity,” she notes.

Cassie eventually tells McKay that she’s pregnant. He, understandably, is not psyched. “What if this is what I’m supposed to do with my life?” she wonders, near tears with her arms crossed over her belly. That seems to set him off, and it’s not long before he’s stating, “I say we don’t do it.” She starts crying in earnest. “I’m not saying I want to have a baby. I just wanted to dream about it for a minute,” she whispers, and he takes her in his arms.

At her place, Kat does a cam session with a guy who keeps his camera covered and who sounds like he’s Skyping in from the afterworld. He asks her to undress, and she does, but then she feels weird and ends the session.

When Nate stops by the convenience store, Fezco warns him to stop messing with Rue and Jules. Nate laughs it off, but Fezco is dead serious. “Listen, man, I’m sayin’ you keep f—king with Rue and her friends, I’m gonna kill you.” Later, Nate calls the police, saying he’d like to report a crime. Pretty soon, the cops are at Fezco’s door, as he and his brother frantically try to flush their entire stock down the toilet.

Jules, her friend and her new friends go clubbing. One of those friends, Anna, tells Jules not to text Rue and then kisses her on the dance floor. They’ve taken some drugs, though, so Jules starts to think she’s seeing Nate there, all glittered up. “You are the most beautiful person I’ve ever known. I’m Tyler. I’m the person you fell in love with,” he tells her… but of course it’s just a hallucination. She gets it on with Anna but thinks about Nate and Rue. DreamRue whispers to her, “You know this isn’t gonna end well.” Jules cries.

Back at home, Rue has held off peeing for so long that she’s on the edge of a kidney infection. Her mom finds her in agony on the floor on the way to the bathroom and helps her, getting her cleaned up and settled back in some clean sheets, realizing that her Rue is in the middle of a depressive episode. Rue mumbles that maybe she should go back on her meds. Eventually, she finally sleeps. That’s when Jules texts her: “You have no idea how much I’ve missed you.”

