Transparent Musical Finale Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Full Trailer

Transparent is coming back for one final curtain call — literally.

The Amazon dramedy will wrap up its Emmy-winning run with a two-hour musical event, the Transparent Musicale Finale, which debuts Friday, Sept. 27 on the streamer and features the entire Pfefferman clan singing and dancing… minus Maura, played by Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired after facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations. Filming the finale was “our chance to heal together,” creator Jill Soloway told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday. “Making it into a musical rescued it from being overly serious… we had to find our way back to joy.”

As previously reported, Maura’s off-screen death will be revealed in the opening minutes of Transparent‘s finale, with her family going through a lengthy mourning process. (“Our characters are mourning Maura,” Soloway notes, “and as actors and as creators, we’re mourning what happened with our show.”) Shelly’s unique way of grieving? Writing and producing an elaborate musical based on her family’s life. Cast members Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn and Trace Lysette all return to reprise their roles.

The finale doesn’t just wallow in sadness, though: Based on the just-released full trailer — which you can watch above — it’s a vibrantly colorful and joyful musical event, or “a dazzling movie fantasia inspired by the classic musicals that shaped a culture,” as the official description puts it. “When people turn to song instead of conversation, I think it’s because there are certain things that can’t be said with words,” Soloway added. “With what we went through the past couple years… we needed to find a new way to enter this story.”