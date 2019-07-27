Russi Taylor, Who Voiced Minnie Mouse for More Than 30 Years, Dead at 75

RELATED STORIES Amazon Cancellation Spree: 5 Shows Axed -- Which One Hurt the Most?

Amazon Cancellation Spree: 5 Shows Axed -- Which One Hurt the Most? OITNB Star Reacts to Devastating Twist and a Very Special Flashback in Ep. 12

Russi Taylor, who voiced various animated characters including Disney’s Minnie Mouse, died Friday in Glendale, Calif., our sister site Deadline reports. She was 75.

Taylor brought the iconic mouse to life for more than 30 years, in TV shows, movies, theme-park attractions and other Disney endeavors. As recently as this year, she voiced the character in Mickey and the Roadster Racers and some Mickey Mouse shorts.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO, said via statement. He continued:

For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences.

Taylor’s other small-screen work included lending her voice to characters in The Simpsons, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Tangled: The Series, Jake and the Neverland Pirates, The Smurfs, The Critic, Muppet Babies and DuckTales.

Russi was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey Mouse. He died in 2009.