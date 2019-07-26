Andi Mack Series Finale Sneak Peek: A Fateful Letter Sets Up One Last Mystery

RELATED STORIES Jessie's Peyton List Mourns TV Brother Cameron Boyce: 'Heaven Has Gained a Beautiful Soul'

Given the big surprise that launched Andi Mack three seasons ago, it’s only fitting that tonight’s series finale (Disney Channel, 8/7c) is also loaded with life-altering reveals.

Among those reveals is whether Andi was accepted into art school, but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive clip, that message accidentally gets intercepted by her well-meaning parents.

Andi Mack, which has taken home a GLAAD Media Award and a Television Academy Honor during its three-season run on Disney Channel, chronicles the story of Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee), an artistic young girl whose life is turned upside down when she learns that her sister Bex (Lilan Bowden) is actually her mother. Created by Terri Minsky (Lizzie McGuire), the series also stars Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie as Cyrus and Buffy, Andi’s two best friends; Asher Angel as Jonah, Andi’s first crush; Lauren Tom as Celia, Andi’s mother grandmother; and Trent Garrett as Bowie, Andi’s biological father — and Bex’s new husband!

The show regularly garnered praise from critics for boldly tackling mature storylines previously unexplored by Disney Channel, including Cyrus’ personal journey of gradually coming out to his close friends as gay.

Hit PLAY on our exclusive finale clip above, then drop a comment with your own hopes below: How do you want Andi Mack to end?