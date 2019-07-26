Mahershala Ali to Guest on Hulu's Ramy

RELATED STORIES Four Weddings and a Funeral Review: Hulu's New Take Is a Witty, Old-Fashioned Love Letter to Rom-Coms

Four Weddings and a Funeral Review: Hulu's New Take Is a Witty, Old-Fashioned Love Letter to Rom-Coms The Orville Moving Exclusively to Hulu for Season 3

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali — who was recently announced as the star of the MCU’s Phase 5 Blade movie — will make a special guest appearance during Season 2 of the Hulu comedy Ramy, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The acclaimed series follows Ramy Hassan (played by Ramy Youssef), a first-generation, Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In doing so, it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that might not believe in an afterlife.

Premiering in 2020, Season 2 will further explore Ramy’s journey as he finds a new Muslim community and embraces a deeper commitment to Islam. No details are currently available about who Ali — “a huge fan” of the show — will play.

Ali recently received an Emmy Award nomination for his work in True Detective Season 3. His other TV credits include Luke Cage, House of Cards, Alpha, Treme and The 4400. Ali is also a two-time Academy Award winner for his roles in the movies Moonlight and Green Book.

Are you excited to see Ali potentially take on a comedic part? Hit the comments with your thoughts!