The Boys Cast Tees Up Amazon's Surly, Sordid, 'Gooey' (?!) Superhero Drama

Amazon’s The Boys wastes no time letting you know exactly what it is: At the start of Episode 1, there’s a moment of such gonzo brutality, you won’t know whether to gasp or laugh.

That stylized violence — “We kill people with style!” star Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse) jokes in the video above — is one of the hallmarks of the streamer’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series. The story follows the naive Hughie (Jack Quaid, The Hunger Games) as he is drawn into a vigilante group looking to take down a corrupt, corporate-backed group of gleaming superheroes known as The Seven.

We got into it with Usher and Quaid — as well as castmates Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Karl Urban (Almost Human), Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura), Erin Moriarty (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Tomer Capon (Israel’s When Heroes Fly) and Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) — when they stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 interview suite to talk up the new series.

Things quickly got out of hand. In the best way! And that’s how we wound up discussing Crawford’s newly bulked-up build, the character best suited to cat-sit while you’re on vacation and Moriarty’s reasoning for calling The Boys “a gooey show.”

The Boys‘ eight-episode first season, helmed by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Until then, press PLAY on the video above to watch the cast in action.