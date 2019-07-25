Jeff Bridges to Star as Ex-CIA Officer in FX Drama Series The Old Man

RELATED STORIES For FX's 25th Anniversary, We Ranked the Network's 25 Greatest Shows Ever

The Dude is heading to the small screen: Oscar winner Jeff Bridges will star as a retired CIA officer in the FX drama series The Old Man, the network announced on Thursday.

The Old Man, which has already earned a series order from FX, is based on the bestselling Thomas Perry novel and centers on Bridges’ character Dan Chase, “who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since,” according to the official description. “When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past.”

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine (Black Sails) will write the pilot, with Warren Littlefield (Fargo) serving as an executive producer. Production on the series will begin this fall.

“Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor, and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX,” president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script, and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase.”

Bridges has been a Hollywood star for decades now, with memorable roles ranging from The Last Picture Show to The Big Lebowski. He earned an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 2009’s Crazy Heart. The Old Man will mark his first role as a series regular on a TV series.