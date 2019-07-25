Fall TV Poll 2019: Which New Shows Are You Most Looking Forward To?

This fall, the broadcast networks will unveil 16 new scripted comedies and dramas. And while that’s a 15-percent smaller freshman class than a year ago, each of those shows will nonetheless be vying for a coveted Season Pass on your DVR.

Thus far, TVLine has told you all about What’s New for the fall (complete with full descriptions and cast lists) as well as What’s On When and Versus What (listing the day, time and competition for every broadcast series).

We’ve also shared with you the first trailers for many of the new shows coming to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. 2019 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

But now, we must ask: Which new shows are you planning to give a shot when they premiere in just a few weeks? After you take stock of our handy resources above, scroll down and cast your votes in our polls, narrowing your picks down to THREE (3) dramas and TWO (2) comedies. Afterward, drop a comment below with more of your thoughts on which shows intrigue you this year.

Last year, the NBC mystery Manifest (returning at midseason) led our drama poll, followed by ABC’s The Rookie and A Million Little Things. Over on the comedy side, CBS’ ill-fated Murphy Brown revival garnered the most votes, with ABC’s Single Parents and CBS’ The Neighborhood claiming second and third place, respectively.