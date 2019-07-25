American Gods' Yetide Badaki Teases Season 3 'Doozy' and Shadow in Lakeside, Possible This Is Us Return

Not even a goddess is immune to TVLine’s digging for scoop. So when American Gods‘ love deity Bilquis — aka Yetide Badaki — swung by our San Diego Comic-Con 2019 interview studio, we made sure to give her equal amounts of genuflection and grilling.

“You are aware that I only play a goddess?” the actress reminded me as we sat down to talk all things Season 3. Eh, a mere detail!

We started off talking about Bilquis’ Season 2 finale scene with Shadow, which was revealing on several levels. “We’re seeing her dig deeper into remembered power and strength,” Badaki said. And yes, as we discuss in the video above, the choice to have Bilquis be nude in the scene was Badaki’s. “I loved the fact that in a space that you see all of these gods preparing for war, and in essence armoring up, for her, she’s going to go fully, vulnerably as herself.”

The reenergized goddess likely will be plunged into the divine chaos teed up at the end of Season 2, in which Shadow realized that Mr. Wednesday/Odin is his father and then boarded a bus for a town called Lakeside. What will Shadow, who’s now going by the name Mike Ainsel, find there? Without giving much away, Badaki previewed that the show, now in the hands of showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee (The Walking Dead), would take us to “a familiar world but seeing some unfamiliar elements along the way.”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Badaki talk about all of the above, as well as herr work outside the Gods-verse, which includes This Is Us and a new, “magical” gig she teased (which later in the weekend was revealed as a role on the upcoming season of Syfy’s The Magicians.)