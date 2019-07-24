Archer Stars Pitch Wild Season 11 Ideas (Vikings! Babies?), Cast Henry Cavill in Live-Action Movie — Watch Video

Now that Archer has been renewed for a “surprise” Season 11, the question on every fan’s mind is: Where can the FXX comedy possibly go from here? Some of the voices behind the hit series — Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates — shared a few of their pitches during a visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite last week, and if we’re being honest, we’d watch them all.

“I really want us to do a viking season so that Pam can be a viking queen,” Nash suggested. “They can bury me at the end in a viking ship in the ground.”

Added Yates, “If we continue this trend, I’m hoping that Archer: Babies becomes a thing. Mallory would just be a big pair of legs, and we’d all be little kids going on little missions.”

Looking back at 10 seasons on the air, the actors, who never met as a group until after Archer‘s first season, also shared their earliest thoughts about the show — and about each other. (Spoiler alert: There’s more talk of steel-cage death matches than you might expect.)

The penultimate episode of Archer‘s 10th season airs tonight at 10/9c, with the finale set for Wednesday, July 31. Hit PLAY on the video interview above for the cast’s best Season 11 pitches, then drop a comment with your own hopes for Archer‘s future below.