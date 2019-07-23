Mayans M.C. Cast and Creator Warn of 'Really Bloody' Season 2, Hint at More Potential Sons of Anarchy Returns

You might not want to get emotionally attached to any Mayans M.C. characters when the FX drama returns. By the sound of it, Season 2 will be a very bumpy ride for just about anyone straddling a motorcycle.

During a visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, Mayans showrunner Elgin James warned that Season 2 is “going to get really bloody,” especially now that EZ Reyes thinks he knows who killed his mother. (In case your memory needs refreshing, the Season 1 finale revealed that Happy Lowman — a SAMCRO member from Sons of Anarchy — may very well have been the man who murdered EZ’s mom, though that hasn’t been fully confirmed yet.)

“People are going to have to pay for what they did all around,” James hinted, adding that “some characters that we love very much” will be among those suffering major consequences. Edward James Olmos, who plays EZ’s father, echoed that ominous sentiment, teasing that “retribution is coming down hard, and people have to be ready for it.”

But EZ will have other things on his mind during the sophomore year, aside from the pursuit of his mother’s killer. Per J.D. Pardo, who portrays the conflicted protagonist, “the Mayans are full throttle… and what’s surprising for EZ is how quickly he takes to all of it” after officially joining the club.

He’ll also contend with lingering feelings for high school sweetheart Emily (“He’s her pillar and has been for years,” co-star Sarah Bolger noted), as well as ongoing tension with brother Angel, who wasn’t thrilled that EZ chose to stay with the club after getting the opportunity to leave it.

“I don’t know how [Angel] is going to deal with it,” Clayton Cardenas said of the siblings’ fraught dynamic. “In hindsight, he just wanted his brother to be who he was truly meant to be — this golden boy.”

Mayans M.C. returns on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10/9c on FX. Watch our interview with the cast and showrunner above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new season.