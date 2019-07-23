Homecoming: Janelle Monáe to Succeed Julia Roberts in Season 2

Actress-singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) has been tapped to succeed Julia Roberts in Season 2 of Amazon’s Homecoming, TVLine has learned.

Monáe plays a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is.

As previously reported, Roberts, who never intended to star beyond the show’s first season, will remain on board as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail. The second season is expected to deviate wildly from the podcast on which it is based. It is unknown who, if anyone from Homecoming‘s Season 1 cast — including Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek — will return for Season 2. TV's Big Cast Changes (2019-2020) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

While promoting the Amazon series back in July, Roberts declined to say if she would be involved in the already-announced second season: “I think we’re going to peel one onion at a time.”

Regarding the Season 2 plan, Esmail told TVLine that the season finale‘s post-credits scene, in which Hong Chau’s corporate climber Audrey rubbed an experimental medication on her wrists to calm herself, was “a hint of things to come.”

Homecoming Season 2, production on which gets underway later this summer, is slated to debut on Amazon in 2020.