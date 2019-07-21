Westworld Cast, EPs Talk Season 3 Theme, Viewer Gripes and a Change That's as 'Bittersweet' as It Is Major

If the first two seasons of HBO’s Westworld were about memory, Season 3 “is really more about destiny,” executive producer Jonathan Nolan said when he dropped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 video suite Saturday with fellow EP Lisa Joy, leading ladies Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, and new cast member Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

Season 3 of the sci-fi drama, which doesn’t return until 2020, might also be at least a little bit about addressing the complaints of audience members who were befuddled by the complexities of Season 2. “We’ve tried to constrain the aperture through which we view the world through the hosts,” explained Joy. So “the nature of the reveals might change, but they’re [still] all kind of grounded in, what would the hosts perceive… and what could they be misapprehending?”

Also included in the group’s sit-down with TVLine president Michael Ausiello are Wood opening up about the Season 3 change that she finds as “bittersweet” as she does exciting, Paul risking giving himself a stroke by attempting to cryptically discuss his top-secret character, and Newton reassuring fans that, despite what the trailer may have led them to suspect, Westworld will still feel like Westworld. “It just grabs you,” she promised.

