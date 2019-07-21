Riverdale Cast Reveals Jughead's Fate, Teases Senior Year Events (Another Musical?) in Season 4 — Watch Video

Riverdale‘s third season finale left fans with the haunting image of a blood-soaked Archie, Betty and Veronica burning Jughead’s hat in the woods and agreeing to go their separate ways — but is the situation really as dire as it seems? Not so, according to the stars of the CW drama, who dropped a comforting little truth bomb when they visited TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite this weekend.

“The only reason why that happened was because Cole was cold that night,” KJ Apa reveals in the video above. And lest you doubt him, Lili Reinhart confirms, “It literally was scripted with all four of us, and he was like, ‘I don’t want to do it.'”

As for what else we can look forward to when Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Oct. 9 (8/7c), Camila Mendes says the fourth season is “really going to have a lot to do with senior year — football games, Vixen practices and relationships.”

We’re also getting a Halloween episode this year, and if Madelaine Petsch has her way, another musical. (Personally, we’d be OK with either Sweeney Todd or Grease 2.)

We're also getting a Halloween episode this year, and if Madelaine Petsch has her way, another musical. (Personally, we'd be OK with either Sweeney Todd or Grease 2.)

The cast also discussed what we can expect from the emotional tribute to the late Luke Perry.