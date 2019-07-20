Watchmen Trailer: HBO's Adaptation of Classic Graphic Novel Asks, 'Who Doesn't Want a Secret Identity?'

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones @ Comic-Con: Arya's Solo Act, Doomed 'Braime,' a Better Call Davos Spinoff?! and More

The full trailer for HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is here, and it really puts the “Oh!” in Ozymandias.

Based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel of the same name — and executive-produced by The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof — HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.” The limited series promises to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

The highly anticipated series’ cast includes Jean Smart (as Agent Blake) and Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias) Don Johnson, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. But most of the actors’ roles haven’t been announced, adding to the mystery surrounding the project.

The new footage, released Saturday during San Diego Comic-Con, offers a deeper look at the lives of the vigilante do-gooders. The footage indicates that after a coordinated attack on a municipal police department, cops have taken to covering their faces to protect their identities.

The problem? “You know how you can tell the difference between a masked cop and a vigilante?” FBI Agent Blake asks during the clip. “Me, neither.”

There’s a lot for fans of the graphic novel to unpack in the roughly three-minute trailer, but here’s what we were the most psyched about: Dr. Manhattan on Mars!

