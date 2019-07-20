Star Trek: Discovery Adds Supergirl Vet David Ajala to Season 3 Cast

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Releases Key Art — Plus, a Trailer That Questions the Admiral's Departure From Starfleet

Time to welcome a new crew member aboard the USS Discovery: Supergirl alum David Ajala is joining the cast of Star Trek: Discovery for the upcoming Season 3 as a series regular.

Ajala will play a new character named Cleveland Booker, aka Book. “Smart and capable,” Book “has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.” (You can see Ajala in character as Book, alongside Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham, in the first-look photo above.)

A London native, Ajala played vigilante Manchester Black on Season 4 of The CW’s Supergirl — until Manchester was killed by J’onn J’onzz, that is. His other TV credits include Nightflyers, Falling Water, Black Mirror and Doctor Who.

The casting news was revealed during Discovery‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, which saw the cast and crew assemble to discuss the Pike/Spock adventures in Season 2 and tease what’s to come in Season 3. (Discovery was renewed by CBS All Access back in February, with co-executive producer Michelle Paradise joining Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner.)

More good news, Trekkies: This year’s Trek Comic-Con panel is also welcoming Star Trek: Picard, the hotly anticipated sequel series with Patrick Stewart reprising his role as legendary starship captain Jean-Luc Picard. Check back in with TVLine later today for any and all Picard-related updates.