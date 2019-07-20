Snowpiercer Trailer: Things Go Off the Rails Quickly in TBS' Series Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Conan Forced to Improvise After Guest Kumail Nanjiani Cancels 30 Minutes Before Showtime -- Watch

All aboard!

TBS released the first trailer for Snowpiercer, its adaptation of the 2013 thriller film, during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday. From what we can tell, this post-apocalyptic ride around the world is going to be bumpy, indeed.

Those who’ve seen the movie know that it takes place aboard a never-stopping train that houses Earth’s only survivors after an incident that freezes the planet, making it inhabitable. The TV show will take place seven years after the world has become a giant snowball and, per the official logline, Snowpiercer will explore “class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.”

The new footage gives us a glimpse inside the expansive locomotive, in which society is separated into several classes of travelers with varying qualities of life. For example: The tailies at the end of the train live in starving squalor while those near the head of the train enjoy luxurious accommodations and sumptuous meals. As you watch, you’ll notice that several memorable scenes from the film — including the arm-freezing punishment and the slavish devotion to the mysterious Mr. Wilford — made it into the trailer.

The cast includes Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Daveed Diggs (black-ish) and Alison Wright (The Americans), as well as Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World). Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is showrunner and executive producer,

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Snowpiercer chug along, then hit the comments: Do you think you’ll watch?