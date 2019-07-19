Veronica Mars Twist: Hulu Moves Up Revival Premiere Date to... Today (Yes, Season 4 is Available Now)

The Marshmallow brigade is gonna LoVe this: Veronica Mars‘ fourth season is premiering on Hulu one whole week early. As in today. As in right this second.

The eight-episode revival’s early release coincided with the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday (moderated by yours truly). Leading lady Kristen Bell, who was on hand at the event, made the announcement herself to Ballroom 20’s very enthusiastic occupants. (Watch footage of Bell breaking the news on Instagram.)

(The revival was originally scheduled to bow on Friday, July 26.)

Joining Bell on the panel were co-stars Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as series creator Rob Thomas and longtime collaborator Diane Wright Ruggiero.

Bell recently told TVLine that she sees “an endless life” for her alter ego, partly due to Thomas’ “commitment to reinventing the story” and also because “as long as the fans want more I will try to do it again. Veronica Mars: Hulu Revival Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I told Rob that I will do Veronica Mars until it’s Murder, She Wrote,” Bell maintained, before deadpanning, “I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead. And then the big reveal [in the eventual series finale] is that Veronica‘s the criminal; she killed everyone!”

TVLine will have continuing coverage of the Veronica Mars revival (first up: Kim Roots’ premiere recap!) throughout the weekend and into next week. Word of advice: Steer clear of the Interwebs until after you have completed all eight episodes. Stuff happens and you probably do not want to be spoiled.