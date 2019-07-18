RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones at Comic-Con: Creators, Cast Members Drop Out of Show Panel -- Who's Still Attending?

Our kingdom for an armored bear and an alethiometer!

HBO released the first full trailer for His Dark Materials Thursday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and we’ll say this much: Little Lyra has quite the fight ahead of her.

Philip Pullman’s series of novels — which consists of Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass — follows Lyra, an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined. Lyra’s search for a missing friend uncovers an evil plot involving stolen children and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The small-screen adaptation, set to debut this fall, boasts an all-star ensemble that includes X-Men‘s James McAvoy (as Lord Asriel), The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson (as Mrs. Coulter) and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (as aeronaut Lee Scoresby). They are joined by The Wire‘s Clarke Peters (as The Master) and Logan star Dafne Keen (as the aforementioned Lyra).

Previously released glimpses of the show hinted that Lyra would find herself at the forefront of a war between those who want to explore what Dust is and those who want to quash it. The full trailer goes even deeper, giving us an extended look at Lyra’s journey and Lee’s role in it.