Fear TWD Cast Talks Alicia's Fate, Morgan's Romantic Prospects and… Wedding Bells for June and John?

If you were worried when Fear the Walking Dead’s Alicia got splattered with radioactive zombie innards in the AMC drama’s July 14 episode, you weren’t alone. During the cast’s visit to TVLine’s 2019 San Diego Comic-Con video suite Thursday, Alycia Debnam Carey admitted that she, too, had had a moment of panic.

“I did call up [the producers, like,] ‘Yo, what’s happening?'” she laughingly told our president Michael Ausiello before accidentally detailing a scene that had yet to air. (Oops.)

Also included in the spirited interview, Lennie James and new cast member Karen David dance around the possibility of a romance between Morgan and Grace (and crack up recalling their experience modeling his and hers hazmat suits); Maggie Grace shares her take on Al’s sexuality and its significance (or lack thereof); and Jenna Elfman ponders what it would mean for not just sweethearts June and John, were they to tie the knot, but all of their fellow do-gooders. Finally, James floats a theory about why the show is uniquely positioned to make a comment on the state of the world without the message “being sledgehammered in.”

