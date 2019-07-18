Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Trailer Teases the Rest of Season 6, Sarge's Powers

RELATED STORIES Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to End After Season 7 in 2020

One very wild ride is in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s imminent future, from the looks of this super-intense trailer for the final four episodes of Season 6.

Unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the teaser sets the stage for the next two Fridays and then the two-hour season finale, which is titled “New Life” and airs Aug. 2. Per the synopsis for that double episode, “With time running short, the team will have to go to hell and back to stop the end of everything. Who will survive?”

With S.H.I.E.L.D. already renewed for Season 7 aka its final season, the finale — unlike last year’s — promises to more than hint at what lies ahead.

“My favorite part about the finale is the very, very end, because it will be a big shift that sets us up for next season,” Chloe Bennet said during TVLine’s set visit. Jeff Ward, who plays Deke, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The very last thing in the finale is great. Very, very good,” while Elizabeth Henstridge advised fans to “stay tuned until that last minute of the finale!”

Press play above and share your latest theories on how Season 6 will end — and who/what Sarge is.

