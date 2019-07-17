The Resident: Morris Chestnut Scrubs In for Season 3 as a 'Ruthless' Surgeon

The Resident‘s Conrad better watch his back! Rosewood vet Morris Chestnut is returning to Fox, joining Season 3 of the Matt Czuchry-led medical drama in what’s being described as a potentially vengeful role.

Chestnut is set to play Dr. Barrett Cain. The character is an “intimidating neurosurgeon” who is hired by Red Rock Medical to help turn around Chastain Park Memorial’s finances. He believes himself to be a “superman physician” who is “capable of curing crippling diseases. He’s charming when he wants to be,” but is “utterly ruthless in his quest for money and power. His ability to exact swift revenge on any who oppose him will put the good doctors at Chastain in jeopardy and drive the season-long thriller arc.”

The Resident gig comes on the heels of Chestnut’s starring role in NBC’s The Enemy Within, which was cancelled in May after just one season. Prior to that, he played the title character in Fox’s Rosewood, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2017. Additional credits include Amazon’s Goliath and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie.

The Resident Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c, where it will now lead into the sixth and final season of Empire. (For additional Fox premiere dates, click here.)