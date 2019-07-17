Game of Thrones at Comic-Con: Creators, Cast Members Drop Out of Show Panel — Who's Still Attending?

RELATED STORIES Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones, Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl Lead Pack

Emmy Nominations: Game of Thrones, Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl Lead Pack Game of Thrones Prequel: George R.R. Martin Reveals Which Families Will (and Won't) Appear in HBO Spinoff

Game of Thrones fans, you can scrap the questions you planned to ask David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the show’s upcoming Comic-Con panel.

The HBO drama’s showrunners have dropped out of the San Diego event, as have cast members Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel. Director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik also will not attend.

Game of Thrones made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, two days before the show’s panel was to take place. Still slated to appear: Maisie Williams (Arya), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), John Bradley (Sam), Liam Cunningham (Davos) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

HBO did not provide a reason for the changes to the panel, though it’s not uncommon for Comic-Con events to alter their talent lineups at the last minute. Of course, the elephant dragon in the room is the substantial amount of backlash that Thrones‘ final season received from fans, much of it directed at Benioff and Weiss for their creative decisions in Season 8. One disgruntled fan even created a Change.org petition, calling for the final episodes to be remade “with competent writers.”

The Game of Thrones panel will take place Friday, July 19 at 5:30 pm in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. Our full list of Comic-Con’s TV-related events has been updated accordingly.