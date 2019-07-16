Emmys 2019: The 17 Biggest Snubs

Now that we’ve taken a few precious minutes to process and discuss this year’s crop of Primetime Emmy Award nominees — as announced Tuesday by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong — it’s time to talk about the names we didn’t hear.

From shows like Homecoming and The Act to performers like Richard Madden and Mj Rodriguez, there were quite a few names we expected to hear today (17 to be exact) that were simply never uttered.

For the record, we aren’t trying to take any of the glory from those performers who did receive nods this year. (Yay, Schitt’s Creek!) Instead, we’re pointing out what a blessed time we live in, where television is so lousy with talent that not even the Emmys can honor all those who truly deserve recognition. (#PeakTV really is the cruelest of mistresses.)

Also, to clarify: These snubs only pertain to the 15 major categories, including main and supporting actors in comedies, dramas and limited series/TV movies.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday, Sept. 22 (8/7c) on Fox.