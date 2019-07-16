Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch 2019 Nominees as They're Announced

Which shows, stars and creatives will score Emmy nominations this year? Only D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong can answer that question for us.

The Good Place and Community actors will share a podium on Tuesday (11:30 am ET), where they’ll announce the nominees for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, airing Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

Through our Dream Emmy Nominees series, Team TVLine has been extremely vocal about the people and projects we’d like to see nominated this year, with talent ranging from to This Is Us‘ Susan Kelechi Watson to Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage. We’re also rooting for a few underrated newcomers like Comedy Central’s The Other Two. (Hey, we can dream.)

We also recently looked back at 30 truly outstanding performers who have — somehow! — never won an Emmy, from Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) and David Duchovny (The X-Files) to Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show) and Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). It’s the kind of list that helps keep things in perspective: Not everyone who deserves a trophy ends up taking one home.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Carden and Jeong announce this year’s Emmy nominees, then drop a comment with your reactions below: Which nomination excited you most? And who’s atop your list of Emmy snubs?