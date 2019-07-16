Emmy Nominations 2019: Ausiello's Snappy Judgments

The 2019 Emmy nominations were, as per usual, both thrilling and maddening (see full list here). For every inspired nod (Catherine O’Hara! Finally!) there was a snub that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (Susan Kelechi Watson, where art thou?). So without further ado, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list.

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* All of the Fleabag love! Phoebe Waller-Bridge! Sian Clifford! Outstading Comedy Series!

* Three words: Mandy. Freakin’. Moore. Finally. (OK, that’s technically four words.)

* Marvelous Mrs. Maisel EP Daniel Palladino snagging a directing nom for the episode featuring that insane Catskills sequence (watch the scene here!)

* Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer in the lead actress category!

* The three major nods for the long overdue Schitt’s Creek, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress for the aforementioned O’Hara and Lead Actor for Eugene Levy!

* GLOW standout Betty Gilpin once again getting recognized in the supporting actress slot!

* The Good Place‘s Outstanding Comedy Series nom!

* Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne snagging a Lead Actress Comedy nod! Also the series’ Outstanding Comedy Series nomination!

* Pose‘s Outstanding Drama Series nod and Billy Porter’s nom for Lead Actor!

* Christina Applegate sneaking in for Netflix’s Dead to Me! 2019's Biggest Emmy Snubs Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

I’m Super-Pissed About:

* The lack of love for This Is Us‘ Susan Kelechi Watson. Ditto The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden.

* The Good Fight getting the shaft.

* Insecure‘s sensational, scene-stealing Natasha Rothwell going unrecognized. Again.

* Fleabag‘s hot priest — Andrew Scott — getting bupkis. Sacrilege!

* GLOW’s Alison Brie failing to secure a nod (again) for her inspired work in the Netflix comedy’s second season.

* Netflix’s sublime and scary Haunting of Hill House getting ignored.

* Nada for Comedy Central’s breakout comedy The Other Two.

* The recently rescued One Day at a Time being MIA in all the major categories. Again.