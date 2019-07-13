Ratings: Love Island Dips With First Friday Outing, S.H.I.E.L.D. Rebounds

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Love Island's Nightly Run Has Soft Start; Bring the Funny Opens Well

CBS’ Love Island — with which its first three weeknightly outings mustered a steady (but low) 2.6 million total viewers and 0.6 demo rating — took an expected dip with its first Friday episode, delivering 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Most recently in CBS’ Friday leadoff spot, a Hawaii Five-0 rerun did 3.3 mil/0.3, while Whistleblower before that averaged 3.6 mil/0.4.

Love Island‘s month-long (cough) “dating” competition resumes Monday at 8/7c.

CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun copped Friday’s largest audience, with 3.8 million viewers.

Elsewhere on Friday:

ABC | Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2.3 mil/0.4, read recap) rebounded from last week’s all-time demo low, set during the holiday weekend. A 20/20 special on The Last Days of John F. Kennedy Jr. followed with 2.7 mil/0.3.

NBC | An American Ninja Warrior rerun drew 2.6 mil and a 0.5, beating Love Island by 25 percent in head-to-head competition. Dateline (3.4 mil/0.6) led Friday in the demo.

