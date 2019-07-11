TVLine Items: Legends Big Bad Confirmed, Sexy Beast Series and More

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Flash, Legends, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

Astra is not done wreaking havoc on Legends of Tomorrow: Olivia Swann has been promoted to series regular for Season 5, EW.com reports

Astra — who was last seen releasing the souls of Genghis Khan, Charles Manson and other historical baddies from Hell — will return as the show’s primary villain. In a finale post-mortem Q&A, executive producer Phil Klemmer told TVLine that the released souls would serve as “episodic bads,” while “next year’s Big Bad will be nothing demon-related.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 premieres midseason on The CW.

* Paramount Network has given a series order to an adaptation of the 2000 film Sexy Beast, from writer/executive producer Michael Caleo (The Sopranos). The prequel “tells the origin story of Gal Dove, a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s,” per the official synopsis.

* Zack Snyder (Justice League, Man of Steel) and Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) are developing an anime series for Netflix that will be set in the world of Norse mythology, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO has released a new trailer for Succession Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9/8c:

* AMC has released a trailer for Season 2 of the modern fable series Lodge 49, premiering Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 pm:

