BH90210: Watch First Footage From Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 'Revival'

It may be skimpier than a Beach Club bikini, but the newest teaser for Beverly Hills, 90210‘s quasi-revival gives us a glimpse of what the series actually will be like.

“Remember when we used to make out to this song?” Tori Spelling seems to ask former on-screen love interest Brian Austin Green at the top of the BH90210 clip (please don’t let them mean the original series’ theme song, which is playing in the background). From there, we’re plunged into quick looks at the rest of the Peach Pit gang. They toast and tease each other (Jennie Garth tells Spelling she’s “outta control, girl” while the latter takes a selfie on an airplane)! They make references to old episodes (are we mistaken, or in one shot, does Gabrielle Carteris appear to be exchanging an egg?)! And they gaze smolderingly, both at the camera (hi, Shannen Doherty!) and each other (hi, Jason Priestley and Garth!).

The series debuts Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c, and features the original cast members mentioned above, as well as Ian Ziering, playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Though in the mini-trailer Carteris proclaims “I love when we’re all together,” not every 90210 alum will be part of the series; original cast member Luke Perry died after experiencing a stroke earlier this year.

