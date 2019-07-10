Shondaland's Bridgerton Adaptation: Younger and For the People Vets, 10 Others Cast in Netflix Period Drama

RELATED STORIES Mindy Kaling Netflix Comedy Casts Canadian Newcomer in Lead Role

On the heels of casting grand dame Julie Andrews as the unseen town gossip, Shondaland’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton novels has filled a dozen on-camera roles.

Created for TV by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) and titled (surprise!) Bridgerton, the Netflix drama is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. “From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground,” reads the synopsis. “At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.”

Phoebe Dynevor (Snatch, Younger) has landed the female lead, as Daphne Bridgerton, it was announced on Wednesday. Other castings (left to right, top to bottom) include Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Newton (The Lodge) as Colin Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page (For the People) as Simon Basset, Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) as Anthony Bridgerton and Ruby Barker (Wolfblood) as Marina Thompson

Additionally, you have Adoja Andoh (Law & Order: UK) as Lady Danbury, Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan (Harlots) as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker (Caprica) as Lady Portia Featherington, Sabrina Bartlett (Victoria) as Siena Rosso, and Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Do these castings amp up your anticipation for this adaptation?