Shondaland's Period Drama for Netflix Casts Julie Andrews as Scathing Gossip

Julie Andrews will be serving far fewer spoonfuls of sugar as a sharp-tongued gossip columnist in one of Shonda Rhimes’ first (of many) productions for Netflix.

In Shondaland’s upcoming adaptation of Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, the iconic Andrews is set to voice the character of Lady Whistledown, an anonymous and mysterious gossip writer uses a curious mix of social commentary and scathing insult to send Regency London into an all-out frenzy.

Based on Quinn’s best-selling novels, the as-yet-untitled, eight-episode Netflix drama is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive” world of London high society circa 1813. “From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground,” reads the logline. “At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.”

Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice) is helming the adaptation, with Rhimes and production partner Betsy Beers serving as EPs. A 2020 release date is being eyed.