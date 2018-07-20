Shonda Rhimes Unveils Eight (!) Netflix Series, Including White House Exposé

In case you’ve been wondering what Shonda Rhimes has been up to at Netflix… she’s been busy, OK?

The Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal mega-producer formally announced her first slate of productions for the streaming giant on Friday, with a whopping eight series currently in development, ranging from comedy to drama, and from fiction to documentary. Here, per Netflix, are the details on the eight Shondaland shows (all titles are tentative):

* Untitled Shonda Rhimes Project, created by Rhimes and based on the New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” “Manhattan makes a new friend like no other. But is she the stuff American dreams are made of, or is she New York’s biggest con woman? Is it a con if you enjoy being taken?” (Note: This project was previously reported last month.)

* The Residence, based on the nonfiction book by Kate Andersen Browder. It offers “a vividly accurate insider’s account of White House residence staffers and the upstairs/downstairs lives they share with the First Families at one of the most famous homes in history.”

* Untitled Bridgerton Project, adapted by Scandal executive producer Chris Van Dusen, who will serve as showrunner. “Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels, this smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.”

* The Warmth of Other Suns, based on the award-winning book by Isabel Wilkerson. “This powerful groundbreaking series tracks the decades-long migration of African-Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South in search of a better life in the North and the West between 1916 and 1970.” Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie, The West Wing) will adapt.

* Pico & Sepulveda, from Janet Leahy (Mad Men). “Set in the 1840s against the surreal and sensual backdrop of the then-Mexican state of California, the series tracks the end of an idyllic era there as American forces threaten brutality and war at the border to claim this breathtaking land for its own.”

* Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change, based on Ellen Pao’s memoir “detailing her life and career, including the lawsuit she brought against her former employer that sparked intense media scrutiny, shook Silicon Valley to its boys’-club core and presaged the Time’s Up movement.”

* Sunshine Scouts, created by writer/actress Jill Alexander. “In this darkly comedic half-hour series, an apocalyptic disaster spares a ragtag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp, who must then summon their moxie and survival skills to weather the fallout and ensure all that remains of humanity abides by the Sunshine Scout Law.”

* Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, a documentary that “offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s award-winning reimagining of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.”

“I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement,” Rhimes said in a statement. “Ted [Sarandos] and Cindy [Holland] and everyone at Netflix have been incredible partners in making that happen. This is Shondaland 2.0.”