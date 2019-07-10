Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: James Holzhauer and More Winners Returning to Compete — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Teen Tournament 2019 Winner Reacts: 'It Still Feels Unreal'

Jeopardy! Teen Tournament 2019 Winner Reacts: 'It Still Feels Unreal' Jeopardy! to Take 'Appropriate' Action Against Source of Holzhauer Video Leak

Fifteen of the most successful winners from the past two seasons of Jeopardy! will convene this fall for the 2019 Tournament of Champions, the show announced via video Wednesday.

The biggest name, of course, is professional sports gambler James Holzhauer, who recently took home $2.4 million during his 32-game winning streak. The Las Vegas native donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in honor of host Alex Trebek, who personally revealed his own diagnosis to Jeopardy! fans in March. (During an interview in May, Trebek said he’s nearing remission.)

Holzhauer is certainly the one to beat, and here are the 14 other Jeopardy! veterans hoping to take him down:

* Josh Hill (North Little Rock, Ark.), whose 7-game winnings totaled $163,721

* Ryan Fenster (Seatac, Wash.), whose 7-game winnings totaled $156,497

* Kyle Jones (Aurora, Colo.), whose 7-game winnings totaled $145,403

* Rob Worman (Edina, Minn.), whose 6-game winnings totaled $133,900

* Alan Dunn (Johns Creek, Ga.), whose 5-game winnings totaled $120,802

* Steven Grade (Atlanta, Ga.), whose 5-game winnings totaled $115,501

* Eric R. Backes (Round Rock, Texas), whose 4-game winnings totaled $105,602

* Anneke Garcia (Salt Lake City, Utah), whose 4-game winnings totaled $104,497

* Lindsey Shultz (Pittsburgh, Penn.), whose 4-game winnings totaled $101,002

* Emma Boettcher (Chicago, Ill.), whose 3-game winnings totaled $97,002

* Gilbert Collins (Princeton, N.J.), whose 5-game winnings totaled $84,201

* Rachel Lindgren (Bend, Ore.), whose 5-game winnings totaled $75,999

* Dhruv Gaur (Gainesville, Ga.), the Season 34 College Champion

* Francis Barcomb (New Paltz, N.Y.), the Season 35 Teachers Champion

The 10-day event will air from Nov. 4 to 15. (Check your local listings for showtimes.) Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the big announcement, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Who are you rooting for?