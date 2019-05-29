Alex Trebek Nearing Remission After Cancer Treatment: 'It's Mind-Boggling'

RELATED STORIES Alex Trebek Opens Up About Cancer Treatment in Candid GMA Interview: 'I Have to Get Strong Again' — Watch

Alex Trebek has more good news to share regarding his cancer treatment: Less than three months after announcing his initial diagnosis, the Jeopardy! host is nearing remission, according to his doctors.

As Trebek revealed in an interview with People, some of his tumors “have already shrunk by more than 50 percent” following chemotherapy, despite the disheartening survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory,” Trebek shared, adding that he cried “tears of joy, not tears of depression” upon learning the good news.

Trebek first revealed his cancer diagnosis in March, maintaining that he “plan[s] to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease.”

Earlier this month, he offered a positive health update to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, revealing that his platelet count and cancer markers had thus far been reassuring. He also candidly shared his experiences with surges of “deep, deep sadness” during treatment.

“I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss. But I’m fighting through it,” he said at the time.

Trebek’s chemotherapy is ongoing, and he currently plans to return to Jeopardy! for its 36th season this fall.