Game of Thrones Prequel: George R.R. Martin Reveals Which Families Will (and Won't) Appear in HBO Spinoff

Praise Shaggydog: The Starks and the furry inspiration for their sigil will indeed be part of HBO’s potential Game of Thrones prequel.

In a recent interview with EW.com, Author George R.R. Martin confirmed that Ned’s forebears will show up in the Thrones‘ potential spinoff series currently in the works.

That as-yet untitled pilot, with Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) as showrunner, “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” the official logline proclaims. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Martin is an executive producer on the potential series, alongside Daniel Zelma (Bloodline) and Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones). “The Starks will definitely be there,” he said, adding that the White Walkers — which were vanquished in the original series’ final season — will be in full effect, as well. Also: “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

But don’t expect to see any (metaphorical) golden lions strutting about the prequel: The project’s story takes place before the Lannister family’s founding. That means that House Casterly — aka the family that originally inhabited Casterly Rock, which eventually became the Lannister homestead — is still in its original digs, Marti said. (Whether we’ll witness Lann the Clever tricking that clan out of its ancestral spot remains to be seen.)

In addition, the author noted, the Westeros of the pilot’s time period is even more fractured than the one we knew. Thrones‘ Westeros consisted of seven kingdoms, but “eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here,” he said.